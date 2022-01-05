Bad weather: Kashmir University postpones all exams scheduled on Thursday, Friday
Srinagar Jan 5: Authorities on Wednesday postponed examinations scheduled on Thursday and Friday due to prevalent inclement weather.
A varsity spokesman while confirming the postponement of all UG/PG/Professional/B.Ed (External POT) exams scheduled on January 6 and 7, said that fresh dates for postponed papers will be issued separately.
Pertinently, the varsity postponed Wednesday's exams too due to bad weather.
The Srinagar office of the Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an 'orange alert’ in Kashmir saying the prevalent rains and snowfall are expected to intensify in coming days.
In view of the impending bad weather, the MET office urged people not to venture out on avalanche and landslide prone areas, unless extremely necessary.
“Keep power/light back up( in case of power failure),” the MET office said in the handout while urging motorists to drive "very slowly and in low gear while driving on snow bound area,” the weatherman said in an advisory.