Bad Weather: People, tourists advised against traveling on Sinthan and Margan Passes in Anantnag

Srinagar, Oct 20: Authorities in Anantnag district have asked people to refrain from travelling on Sinthan and Margan pass roads due to bad weather conditions.
“In view of wide spread rains, snowfall and bad weather conditions, people of Tehsil Larnoo and outside tourists are advised to refrain from venturing in landslide and shooting stone prone areas,” reads an advisory issued by Tehsildar Larnoo as per news agency GNS.
“Moreover rainfall/thunderstorm/snowfall may lead to disruption of traffic on Sinthan pass and Margan pass roads. People are advised to refrain from travelling on these two roads (today),” it said,
“Also in compliance to the directions of SDM Kokernag, SHO Larnoo and Naib Tehsildar Larnoo is hereby directed to setup naka at Daksum and Gowran and restrict all kinds of vehicular traffic on Sinthan pass and Margan pass roads on 20/10/2022.”