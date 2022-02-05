BADC appeals Lt Governor to review decision

Jammu, Feb 5: Border Area Development Conference (BADC) Saturday reacted to the decision of the Administrative Council headed by Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha wherein the government issued order to withdraw all posts notification of which were issued before 2019 by Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) and Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (SSB) wherein the recruitment had not been finalised yet.
A statement of BADC issued here said that Shazad Malik, the former vice chancellor and chairman BADC called the decision to scrap pre-2019 posts as "ill advised" and "injudicious" one that would ruin the lives of thousands of aspiring educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir who were waiting anxiously for the outcome of the recruitment process for which they had submitted their application forms with the PSC and SSB.