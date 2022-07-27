Bailey bridge set-up on old alignment of Srinagar-Jammu NH

Official sources said the District Development Commissioner, Ramban Mussarat Islam had directed the GREF to increase the load carrying capacity of all the four bailey bridges on this road to 70 tons to enable trucks and trolleys to carry heavy machines for the ongoing USBRL (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link) and 1850 MW Sawlakot Projects besides in transportation of gypsum from Parlanka mines in Dharamkun.