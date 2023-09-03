Bakery shop owner arrested for selling expired items

Yesterday, a credible information was received by Police Post Palhallan that owner of New International Bakers located in Hyderbeigh, Wusaan Khoie area namely Ghulam Hasaan Sofi is allegedly selling expired and noxious bakery items to the general public. Acting swiftly, a police party from Police Post Palhalan raided the bakery shop and during the operation, a substantial quantity of expired bakery items and cakes were seized. The police team arrested the shop owner and shifted him to police station where he remains in custody.

A case under relevant sections of the law stands registered at Police Station Pattan and investigation has been taken up.