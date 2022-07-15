Bakhshi Ghulam Muhammad remembered

According to a press note, while remembering his humility and people friendly approach his multifaceted personality was discussed by prominent people who were witness to the famous Bakhshi era. “His era of rule had seen huge development works which still stand testimony of his progressive and developmental vision and the kind of love people had for him is still alive in each nook and corner of Jammu Kashmir. In a simple function prayer session for his soul was organised as well,” the press note added.