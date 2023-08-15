Bakshi Stadium hosts Independence Day function after five years

He said that no restrictions were put in place and there is also no pass needed to enter the Bakshi Stadium, where main Independence Day function was held.

Bakshi Stadium has hosted the main Independence Day function of Jammu and Kashmir over the decades but had to be closed in 2018 for upgradation and renovations.

Independence Day parades over the past five years were held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Sonawar.

The chief minister usually presided over the function but in absence of an elected government, the governor of the erstwhile state would do the honours.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 and reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, the Lieutenant Governor appointed by the Centre is the chief guest at these functions.