Aalima Qayoom

Srinagar, Jan 17: In a distressing scenario, Kashmir grapples with a pervasive and enduring issue – the menace of begging.

From hospitals to traffic signals, schools to colleges, these places have transformed into hotspots for beggars, marking their presence, especially during peak hours as they actively pursue people for alms.

Even outside the walls of religious shrines, lines of beggars can be observed ardently chasing individuals for contributions.

What adds to the disquiet is the escalating number of beggars and the growing influx of people being ensnared in this predicament.

Fowquiya, a college student, believes that there is a significant rise in the number of beggars in Kashmir. She said that she experiences a sense of discomfort when approached by beggars, making certain situations quite uneasy for her.

One prominent factor contributing to this situation is the pervasive issue of unemployment coupled with the escalating cost of living.

The struggle to secure employment and the burden of meeting basic needs in the face of rising living expenses are key challenges faced by those compelled to resort to begging.

Bashir Ahmed, a local, emphasises the importance of addressing this issue with sensitivity.

He suggests that genuine cases of individuals who are elderly or physically handicapped and unable to work should receive assistance, while those capable of working should be guided and supported in doing so.

“Assisting beggars through training or teaching them skills can empower them to earn a living. This will not only empower them but also instil a sense of the value of hard work in their lives,” he said.

The escalating issue of begging is particularly alarming due to the rising involvement of children.

This growing trend not only reflects economic challenges but also introduces significant risks to the overall well-being of these young individuals, extending beyond mere financial hardships.

“My heart genuinely goes out for the children and kids who should ideally be in school, instead of navigating the harsh reality of the streets, where I have personally witnessed them facing harassment and assault,” said Aleeza, a student, while underscoring the urgency to address this distressing situation.

Although begging is officially banned in Kashmir, it remains a widespread issue.

What is crucial in such a situation is thoughtful government planning to offer alternative livelihoods, coupled with increased participation and stronger efforts from social welfare organisations.

This collective approach is essential to effectively reduce this problem.