Ban illegal import of Iranian apples: Peoples Conference

Srinagar, Jan 4: Peoples Conference (PC) senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil Tuesday asked the government to impose a blanket ban on Iranian apples as their import had ruined the market of homegrown Kashmiri apples.
A statement of PC issued here quoted Vakil as saying that the illegal import of Iranian apples had flooded the market and raised concerns among the apple growers of Jammu and Kashmir.
He demanded an immediate ban on the import of Iranian apples as the Kashmir fruit industry had already suffered losses due to COVID-19, natural calamities, blockade of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on several occasions, and turmoil in Kashmir. Vakil said that if the Centre does not ban the import of Iranian apples, the Kashmir fruit industry would collapse and fruit growers suffer. He said that the Kashmir fruit industry was providing livelihood to thousands of people and their livelihood would get affected.
Expressing anguish over the “illegal” import of Iranian apples from Afghanistan to various fruit markets in the country, Vakil said that such attempts were aimed to discourage Kashmiri fruit growers and amounted to depriving thousands of people of earning their livelihood in Kashmir.