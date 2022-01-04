Ban illegal import of Iranian apples: Peoples Conference

He demanded an immediate ban on the import of Iranian apples as the Kashmir fruit industry had already suffered losses due to COVID-19, natural calamities, blockade of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on several occasions, and turmoil in Kashmir. Vakil said that if the Centre does not ban the import of Iranian apples, the Kashmir fruit industry would collapse and fruit growers suffer. He said that the Kashmir fruit industry was providing livelihood to thousands of people and their livelihood would get affected.