Ban on entry of taxis into Batamaloo puts automobile workshop owners out of work

Srinagar, June 8: Five years after the J&K High Court directed the Traffic Police to ban entry of passenger cars into the city, the automobile workshop owners and spare parts dealers at the erstwhile Batamaloo Bus Stand say they have become "collateral damage" of the move, as they have been nearly left out of work.

The J&K High Court in 2017 while hearing a plea seeking smooth traffic flow in Srinagar had directed Traffic Police City Srinagar not to allow the passenger cars coming from the peripheries of the valley into the city to decongest traffic.

With the Traffic Police cracking down on the cab drivers lately, the workshop owners and spare part dealers at the Batamaloo yard told Greater Kashmir that they have been left without work as even vehicles seeking repairs are denied entry into the yard.