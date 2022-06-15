Ban on Falah-e-Aam Trust run schools | Altaf Bukhari urges LG to reconsider decision

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday urged the Lieutenant Governor to reconsider decision regarding ban on Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) run schools keeping in view the larger interests of students enrolled in these schools, livelihood of teachers and other staff members besides the community’s educational requirements in Kashmir.

In a statement, Bukhari termed the ban on Falah-e-Aam Trust run schools as unwarranted and an uncalled for decision in light of academic contributions of such schools and spread of moral education in Kashmir.