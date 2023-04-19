Bandipora Admin conducts Training programme on SBM (G)

Bandipora, Apr 19: A comprehensive training program for officials and officers of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) was today conducted at Bandipora.
The program organised by BDO Office Bandipora, was presided by ACP Bandipora Muzafar Ahmad and was attended by BDO Bandipora Shariq Iqbal and other concerned.
The programme was aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of the participants and provide them with the necessary tools to implement the SBM effectively.
The training covered various topics related to the SBM, including sanitation and hygiene, solid waste management, community mobilization, and behavior change communication. The program also included hands-on training and interactive sessions to enhance the practical skills of the participants.
Speaking on the occasion, ACP Bandipora expressed his satisfaction for successfully conducting this training program for the officials and officers of the Swachh Bharat Mission. He said the program was designed to provide the participants with the knowledge and tools required to implement the SBM effectively.