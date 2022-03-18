Bandipora Admin inspects school buses for safety, other regulatory norms

Bandipora, Mar 18: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, ARTO Bandipora, Bilal Ahmad today inspected buses of various private schools to check safety and other regulatory norms.
The inspection was carried out as a part of a special drive to check all school buses and vans to ensure and check the safety, regulatory norms, and other required documents, especially the fitness certificates.
The DC said that the drive has been launched to ensure that the vehicles that carry the students are technically safe and adhere to regulatory norms. He said it is a matter of safety for school kids, and violators shall be strictly dealt with under law.
Dr. Owais asked the concerned to conduct a special audit of buses used by various schools to check fixing of grills on the windows, installation of GPS, installation of fire extinguishers and facilitating first-aid boxes with necessary medicines and equipment in the vehicles.