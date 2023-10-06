Bandipora Administration continues series of activities under Sankalp Saptaah

The programme commenced on October 03 and is scheduled to culminate on October 9. Block Tulail of Gurez valley has been designated as Aspirational Block under ABP.

A series of activities were carried by different departments to further strengthen the agendas of Aspirational Block Programme.

Health department Bandipora conducted health melas (Swathya), immunisation drives, NCD screening camps, anemia test and treatment camps besides presumptive TB screening in the aspirational block Tulail.