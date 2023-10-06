Bandipora Administration continues series of activities under Sankalp Saptaah

Bandipora, Oct 6: The District Administration Bandipora continues to hold series of activities under the banner of “Sankalp Saptaah” a part of Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP).
The programme commenced on October 03 and is scheduled to culminate on October 9. Block Tulail of Gurez valley has been designated as Aspirational Block under ABP.
A series of activities were carried by different departments to further strengthen the agendas of Aspirational Block Programme.
Health department Bandipora conducted health melas (Swathya), immunisation drives, NCD screening camps, anemia test and treatment camps besides presumptive TB screening in the aspirational block Tulail.
Department of ICDS also performed different activities including Nutrition Melas (Poshan) wherein women folk were sensitized about the proper nutrition and balanced diet. Awareness programmes were also held at Aanganwadi centres to educate people regarding the health benefits of proper balanced diet especially in pregnant women.
In order to promote hygiene and cleanliness, massive cleanliness drives were held across the district. During these drives, households, government and non government institutions, water bodies besides tourist destinations were also cleaned.
The department of Agriculture also performed a range of activities including Krishi Melas wherein farmers and common people participated to gain awareness about different government schemes available for the welfare of farmers.
Education department Bandipora is also taking part in the ongoing week long activities. Several painting and essay competitions were held in different educational institutions of the district. Besides, different sports events were organised by Youth Services and Sports department Bandipora across the educational institutions of the aspirations block Tulail, Gurez.
It was given out that, series of activities have been scheduled in the coming days also in the designated block.