Bandipora-Aham shareef model village road in shambles

The 5-km road stretch is filled with deep potholes, making the road nearly non-motorable.

The village also falls in the category of model villages and is famous for a revered shrine of Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom (RA).

Scores of locals said that the road had remained unattended and in a dilapidated condition for many years now with authorities taking no steps to restore its condition to ease the life of locals and commuters.

They alleged that the village was by no means a model one and lacked even basic facilities like roads.

Lateef Ahmad, a middle-aged man, who recently visited the village said, “Such is the condition of the road that even an auto ride has become cumbersome.”

The Imam of the Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom (RA) shrine, MoulanaNazir Ahmad said, “Not only has the road become dangerous for the commuters but pedestrians too are also at risk.”

The Imam said that he personally and even part of the delegations met Deputy Commissioner Bandipora for getting the road repaired but nobody paid heed to their requests.

The Imam appealed to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh and Deputy Commissioner BandiporaOwais Ahmad to pay heed to their requests and macadamise the vital road.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, R&B Executive Engineer Bandipora, Abdul Quyoom said that efforts were on to macadamise the maximum road stretch.

“The project is a major one but is languishing. Walling, drainage and other works are going on at the Aathwatoo while a 5 to 6 km road stretch till Ahamshareef is under consideration for macadamisation.”