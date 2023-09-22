Bandipora book fair: Students urged to read more amid digital distractions

He said that to fully implement the New Educational Policy, it was important to keep students connected with the books. Mohammad Amin Beigh, Bandipora’s Chief Education Officer, agreed with Var, saying that technology has “significantly reduced the desire to read books in youth.” “It has also affected creative thinking,” he continued, “which could be revived by book-reading habits.”

Concerned, the speakers at the event noted, "Libraries are deserted, which is not a good sign." They stated that it was critical to spark pupils' interest in book reading in order to keep their creativity alive.

The principal of Bandipora Degree College, Masood Ahamd Malik, said that even religion had emphasised the importance of reading and that the Quran’s first revelation was ‘Iqra’ which means to read, and “it started a journey and swept the whole world off its feet”.