BANDIPORA DIARY

No electricity in 5 Gurez villages for 6 days

The twin villages of Kanzalwan and Bagtore have been fuming over the lack of electricity for more than five days as the generator there has developed a snag. The villagers who are angry due to the non availability of electricity staged a protest on Saturday and blocked Bagtore and Kanzalwan roads for some hours. The villagers said that this part of the valley was getting step motherly treatment as Dawar in the central part was getting grid electricity.

Mukhtar Ahmad, who along with other villagers held the protest, said that at least five villages were plunged into darkness after the generator developed technical snag six days ago. The villages are Kanzalwan, Izmarg, New Basti, Jalaindora, and Chuntiwari.

He said even though power officials were trying to repair the damage, the parts that needed to be replaced were not available and had to be brought in from outside. The villagers said they had been facing frequent problems with the generator developing snags and want a permanent solution which is either the generator be replaced or they also be connected with the grid station.

The locals said the local authority promised them the generator would be repaired within a day, following which the protestors dispersed peacefully.

Vital Bridge over Zaingeer Canal in Ashtengoo lies in shambles

Avital bridge over Zaingeer canal in Ashtengoo village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora is in shambles prompting villagers to seek immediate attention from the authorities. Ghulam Mohammad Lone an elderly villager, said the road and the bridge were important links as the hospital in the village is located on the other side of the canal.

“It is an emergency road as the hospital is located on the other side. However R&B has been lenient as the contractor who constructed the bridge over the canal has not done proper work,” the villager said. The villagers said the retaining walls over the bridge were damaged posing a risk to commuters. They said just days before an HMV rolled into the river.

The villagers said the bridge was narrow too and despite the promises from the department that the bridge would be widened nothing has happened. “The project seems to have been abandoned after contractors received the bill; it is beyond our imagination how the contractor was given all clearance.” Another villager said that they often witness incidents of vehicles plunging into the canal and have many a time taken part in rescue efforts. They said those who are not familiar with the road face more difficulties while crossing the river over the bridge. Locals appealed to the authorities to look into the matter and resolve the grievances as soon as possible.