Bandipora footballer among three soldiers killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam

The news of his death left the community in Bandipora devastated. As people flocked to his residence, women mourned the loss of the young soldier, who left behind his expecting wife. The couple had been married since November 2021, and Waseem's visit home on Eid was a cherished memory for his family.

"His wife is six months’ pregnant," Zubair Sarwar Dar, his younger brother told Greater Kashmir. They were married in November 2021. He leaves mother, father, wife, a brother and two married sisters behind. Waseem had last been home on Eid, he said.

“He was as not only a brave and dedicated soldier but also a talented footballer who had a passion for the game. He played for Iqra Football Club in Dachigam. He was fondly remembered by his teammates and friends as a friendly, pure-hearted person who never betrayed anybody. They said he always supported good quality football and footballers of Jammu and Kashmir. His contribution to the football was immense,” wrote District football association.