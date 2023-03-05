Bandipora girl pens down her maiden book

Srinagar, Mar 5: Shah Shabeena Showkat, a 23-year-old girl from Kaloosa area in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district has written her maiden book titled “No women with Flaws” – a book in which the writer has tried to portray the pain and agony of women.
Shabeena is currently pursuing her post graduation in English Literature from University of Kashmir. She has done her schooling from Eaglets public school Bandipora and completed her Bachelor’s degree from HKM Degree College in her native district.
Shabeena, a budding writer from north Kashmir, “believes that writing is a beautiful way to express one’s self and to free one’s imagination.”
“I have loved writing ever since I learned how to put sentences together. It is so much easier for me to get my feelings across in my diaries or I can say on paper since I am not very verbal with people,” Shabeena said.
About the book, Shabeena said the idea behind publishing it was to highlight the suffering of women and their perpetual pain.
“A woman at any age can transform her life. All they need to do is not give up,” she said.
Shabeena said that she wanted to reflect on the lack of gender voice in her book noting that a woman always lacks a source of social expression.
“Women fall into an experiential prejudice due to their limited vocabulary and this lowers their status and influence within the household,” she said.
Speaking about her book, Shabeena said it was an effort to write for the betterment of society.
“Women in Kashmir are unable to share their pain and grief with anyone and they get involved in depression, which leads to various diseases,” she said.
She urged the women folk to become their advocates and fight for their rights. “I believe that women should stand up against all odds they are facing and become their own advocates,” she said.