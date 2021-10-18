Bandipora-Gurez road closed after fresh snowfall

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the road was closed this morning due to slippery road after snowfall.

An official said that other higher reaches in Kashmir including Z-Gali, Peer ki Gali, Sadhna top and Zojila also received light snowfall while the weather remains inclement in the plains.

He said that the rains would likely to continue in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 2-4 hours.

"Gradual improvement in weather is expected from today afternoon, however, light showers can continue at a few places till evening,” the official added.

He said that the maximum day temperature in most parts of valley is likely to stay below 18°C.

Srinagar received 14.8mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 0830hours. The mercury settled at 11.0 degrees Celsius against 15.1degrees Celsius on the previous day.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir, had 11.8mm of rain and recorded a maximum of 8.05 degrees Celsius against 12.6 degrees Celsius on the day earlier.

Qazigund received 14.8 mm of rainfall and recorded 10.6 degrees Celsius against 13.1 degrees Celsius on the previous day.

Kokernag received 13.0 mm of rain and recorded temperature of 09.8 degrees Celsius against previous day’s 12.6 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara had 13.02 mm of rain and recorded a maximum of 08.3 degrees Celsius against 13.07 degrees Celsius on the previous day.