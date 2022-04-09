Bandipora: Inquiry ordered after students seen doing ‘manual labour’ in viral video

Srinagar, Apr 9: An inquiry has been ordered by the Chief Education Officer Bandipora after a video went viral on social media purportedly showing children of a government school being made to do the manual labour inside school premises in the north Kashmir district.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that a two member team comprising Deputy CEO and a Principal has been constituted to enquire into the video circulated on social media.
The video, which was also put into the district administration group purportedly showed the students of the school being made to do the ‘manual labour’ in the school premises.