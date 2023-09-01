Bandipora: Man crushed to death under concrete mixer in Hajin

Bandipora, Sep 01: A man in north Kashmir's Bandipora district died after getting crushed under a concrete mixer.
He was identified as Fayaz Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani a resident of Hajin.
Wani, who is said to be in his 40's, was a labourer and was working at a construction site at Banger Mohalla when the incident happened.
He had received critical injuries, locals said.
He was immediately rushed to a nearby CHC hospital, where doctors referred him to SKIMS Soura in Srinagar.
However, Wani succumbed to his injuries before reaching there.