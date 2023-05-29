Bandipora: Police ask landlords to submit tenant information 'without fail'

Bandipora, May 29: The police in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday requested the landlords to furnish details of the tenants at the nearest police stations “without fail”.
"Attention All Property Owners of District Bandipora (who have rented out their properties)! Pls furnish the details of your tenants without any fail to your nearest Police Station for tenant verification,” tweeted Bandipora police.
Senior Superintendent of Bandipora police, Lakshay Vinod Sharma said: "It is essential for the general public to get their tenants verified and registered at the nearest Police Station."