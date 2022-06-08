Bandipora post office develops regular snags

Bandipora: The main post office in north Kashmir's district Bandipora is witnessing regular snags due to which a large number of people are left to lurch at large.
The outages as per the officials of the post office have been persistent for over a year and have affected five post offices linked with the main branch. These include the post offices of Sumbal, Gurez, Aloosa and Sumbal.
All this is due to "ages-old infrastructure" and "voltage stabilisation units" which are unable to smoothly power up the internet control system on which daily affairs of the office now depend, the insiders said.
The crash in the system delays the mail delivery by weeks together, with money transfers, deposits and withdrawals also being affected.
The insiders said that they were feeling "helpless" without modern UPS units, stabilisers and internet control switches.
As per the officials, they were dealing daily with the cash deposit of around 10-15 lakhs, which was taking a hit due to the technical snag.
Moreover, 25 to 30 cartons of mail which include parcels being dumped at the office on daily basis were getting stuck for days for delivery.