Bandipora post office develops regular snags

All this is due to "ages-old infrastructure" and "voltage stabilisation units" which are unable to smoothly power up the internet control system on which daily affairs of the office now depend, the insiders said.

The crash in the system delays the mail delivery by weeks together, with money transfers, deposits and withdrawals also being affected.

The insiders said that they were feeling "helpless" without modern UPS units, stabilisers and internet control switches.

As per the officials, they were dealing daily with the cash deposit of around 10-15 lakhs, which was taking a hit due to the technical snag.