Bandipora receives award for exemplary performance in PMAY

Bandipora, Aug 12: In a remarkable achievement, District Bandipora has been honored with the prestigious award for the "Best Performance in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)" by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, during a felicitation ceremony held earlier today at Srinagar titled as AWAS Mega Mahotsav.
This recognition underscores the commitment of the district towards ensuring affordable housing for all and marks a significant milestone in the journey towards achieving the goals of the PMAY initiative.