Bandipora residents suffer after ‘partial shifting’ of BMO’s office

Bandipora, Jan 14: People in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district are suffering after the “partial shifting” of the office of the Block Medical Officer (BMO) Bandipora after the office building was gutted a few months ago.
Locals said that the BMO office was now operating from the old District Hospital campus but when they visit the place, officials direct them to visit the New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) at Pazalpora, which is several kilometres from the town.
“The confusion created by the BMO is not helping us,” locals said about the “partial shifting” of the BMO’s office.
A local Shabir Ahmad said that the unannounced and partial shifting of the office several kilometres from the district headquarters was proving cumbersome for the locals.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Bandipora, Bashir Ahmad Khan said, “There is no directive of shifting the BMO office to Pazalpora. I also received complaints from the locals that they were being informed to visit the NTPHC Pazalpora. I will look into the matter.”
The locals have asked the BMO to come clean where the office was functioning.