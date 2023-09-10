Bandipora school faces space crunch

Bandipora, Sep 10: A primary school in the Hajin educational zone of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district is struggling with a lack of space, which is affecting the learning process of the children, according to locals.
The primary school Ganie Mohalla in Saderkoot Bala, which has a roll of almost 120 students, as per locals, has only three rooms, including the office room.
The parents and children demanded more classrooms be constructed at the school so that the “learning process can be improved.”
They said the students of different grades are clubbed together in a single classroom to accommodate them for teaching.
“These children are our and nation’s future, but this is injustice. They have to study in classroom with two more classroom students clubbed together.”
“Even office room is used to accommodate the students,” said Bhat Inayat, a local parent.
“We face a lot of hurdles and it is very difficult to concentrate and understand when students from three classrooms are clubbed together in one classroom,” said Nakita Jan, a fifth-grade student.
The school also lacks proper facilities for sanitation and hygiene. The children have to share one bathroom and the mid-day meals are cooked in a tin shed.
The school does not have a playground either, which hampers the physical activities of the students.
“We demand classrooms, proper kitchen and washrooms and a playground too,” a student said.
Abdul Rahim Lone, the Zonal Education Officer of Hajin, admitted that the school might have a space issue.
However, he said that the concerned headmaster of the school had not made any request to the zonal education office about the issue.
Lone said that they would collect details and find the possibility to list this school in the upgradation plan.