Bandipora students return from Bharat Darshan tour

Bandipora, Sep 13: A group of 20 students from Bandipora district returned from a Bharat Darshan Tour on Wednesday, organised by the 3rd Battalion CRPF.
The students were welcomed by Owais Ahmed, DC Bandipora, SSP Lakshya Sharma, Mahendra Kumar, commandant 3rd Battalion CRPF, and Amin Beigh, Chief Education Officer, a spokesperson said.
He said the tour, which lasted for 10 days, gave the students an opportunity to visit various cultural, historical and religious places.
The students visited Kevadia to see Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and enjoyed a laser show. They also visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam, Kamati Bag, Kamati Zoo and Museum at Vadodara.
The students also visited Sabarmati Ashram, Sabarmati Riverfront, Kankaria Lake and Narendra Modi International Cricket Stadium Motera.
They also offered prayers at Sidi Sayed Mosque, and visited Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar.