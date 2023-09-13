Bandipora students return from Bharat Darshan tour

The students visited Kevadia to see Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and enjoyed a laser show. They also visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam, Kamati Bag, Kamati Zoo and Museum at Vadodara.

The students also visited Sabarmati Ashram, Sabarmati Riverfront, Kankaria Lake and Narendra Modi International Cricket Stadium Motera.