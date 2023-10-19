Bandipora students suffer due to uneven teacher-student ratio

The district, which already struggled with a teacher-student imbalance, has seen the problem worsen after recent transfers in the education department, according to insiders and experts.

They say the transfers have affected the quality of education and the welfare of the students angering many especially the students and guardians.

Mohammad Hamza Lone, an activist, said it was a serious issue that needed to be addressed soon. He said there were cases where “10 teachers were assigned for 15 students, and in some instances, it was the opposite with eight teachers for 300 students.”