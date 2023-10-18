Bandipora takes lead in J&K to release LPG connections under new PMUY quota

Srinagar, Oct 19: Bandipora has taken a lead among all districts of Jammu and Kashmir in releasing connections to poor households under fresh quota of Pradhan Mantri District Ujjwala Yojna (PMUY).
The PMUY yojna offers security deposit Free LPG Cylinder, Free first LPG Refill, Free Hotplate (gas stove) and Free accessories like Suraksha Hose Pipe & DPR. to poor households. The connections are being released as per centrally allotted quota against KYCs done.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora had formulated Committee of Add. Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora Umar Shafi Pandit and Asst Director Food and Civil Supplies Bilal Ahmad , and OMC officers of BPC/IOC/HPC and conducted meeting on modalities of connection release and monitoring, Government Spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that Bandipora District Administration showed keen interest in ensuring the reach of this beneficial Scheme to all the eligible households.
"All other districts of Jammu Kashmir are also in process of New LPG connection release and the LPG industry members of IOC/HPC/BPC are in touch with District authorities and food and civil supply officers to maximize the Connections to eligible households," added the spokesperson.