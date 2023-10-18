Bandipora takes lead in J&K to release LPG connections under new PMUY quota

The PMUY yojna offers security deposit Free LPG Cylinder, Free first LPG Refill, Free Hotplate (gas stove) and Free accessories like Suraksha Hose Pipe & DPR. to poor households. The connections are being released as per centrally allotted quota against KYCs done.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora had formulated Committee of Add. Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora Umar Shafi Pandit and Asst Director Food and Civil Supplies Bilal Ahmad , and OMC officers of BPC/IOC/HPC and conducted meeting on modalities of connection release and monitoring, Government Spokesperson said.