Bandipora village residents rue lack of public transport

The problem of those studying and working in private or government sectors is compounded further as they have to find a place to stay for the night or walk several kilometres on foot.

“Many of us can’t afford to rent rooms in Bandipora town. So we are forced to walk back home every day,” said Shahid Lone, a local. “Those who are studying have no option but to tread longer distances everyday.”

The village, which has about 200 households, is located around 8 km from the district headquarters.