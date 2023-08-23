Bandipora village residents rue lack of public transport

Bandipora, Aug 22: The residents of Barzulla village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district are facing problems due to the lack of public transport.
The villagers have to walk several kilometres for work and other routine activities.
The problem of those studying and working in private or government sectors is compounded further as they have to find a place to stay for the night or walk several kilometres on foot.
“Many of us can’t afford to rent rooms in Bandipora town. So we are forced to walk back home every day,” said Shahid Lone, a local. “Those who are studying have no option but to tread longer distances everyday.”
The village, which has about 200 households, is located around 8 km from the district headquarters.
“The village is remote and there is no public transport. If authorities could start the transport service to the village, it can make our lives better,” another villager said.
The villagers said that they have to hire private transport, which burns a hole in their pocket.
“It can’t be a daily affair. There are situations where people need to return to their homes. So, the concerned officials should look into the matter,” another villager said.
They also urged the Deputy Commissioner (DC) BandiporaOwais Ahmad to look into the issue and help them by starting transport service to the village.