Bandipora village shrouded in sorrow as tragic incident claims lives of two siblings

Bandipora, June 26: The 21-year-old youth of Bandipora, who was retrieved from Jhelum river on Sunday in critical condition, succumbed on Monday, a day after his sister jumped to save him but lost her life.
Following the eighteen-year-old Nuzhat Afzal's death in river Jhelum in an attempt to save her brother Nazakat Ali, officials now confirm that Nazakat too passed away on Monday.
On Sunday, Nuzhat jumped into Jehlum river in a frantic attempt to save her drowning brother, however, despite the desperate efforts of the locals to save them both, Nuzhat lost her life in the water.
Nazakat Ali, who was rescued but in critical condition, was immediately rushed to Srinagar hospital. However, tragically, his battle for life came to an end on Monday morning, an official confirmed to Greater Kashmir, further compounding the family's grief.