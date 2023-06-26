Bandipora village shrouded in sorrow as tragic incident claims lives of two siblings

Bandipora, June 26: The 21-year-old youth of Bandipora, who was retrieved from Jhelum river on Sunday in critical condition, succumbed on Monday, a day after his sister jumped to save him but lost her life.

Following the eighteen-year-old Nuzhat Afzal's death in river Jhelum in an attempt to save her brother Nazakat Ali, officials now confirm that Nazakat too passed away on Monday.