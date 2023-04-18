'Bandipora village to become India's largest book village, promoting Kashmiri literature, culture'

Srinagar, April 17: 'Sarhad' a Pune-based non-government organisation is all set to convert Aragam village of North Kashmir's Bandipora district into India's largest book village in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The NGO has submitted a proposal which has already been discussed with the District administration to create a book village in Aragam village in collaboration with the J-K government.

Explaining why it has chosen the Aragam village, an NGO official said, "The village is located in the scenic region where the beauty of nature can solace to the visitors' minds and make them more creative and probe the fundamental questions of life."

"There cannot be such a place equal to Aragam in Kashmir that has a great potential to make a group and cultural village where unparalleled natural beauty can inspire to probe into Kashmiri literature and rich history of Kashmir, besides witnessing an astounding culture," he added.

He also said that ideally located nestled amidst the pristine forests of the Himalayas along the banks of Asia's second-largest freshwater Wular lake in the district.

"Teeming with inspiration for art and literature-scenic beauty, diverse, cultural natural trails for leisurely walks and several locations for trout fishing while enjoying the books," he added.

Giving details about the book village, the NGO official said, "The book village idea, though not new, in this concept it will be a unique destination where visitors can get absorbed into the ancient to modern literature and history of Kashmir and can get to introduce to its folk culture intimately.

The visitors, NGO said, will find books almost everywhere and places to read at leisure.

Talking about the concept, he said, "It will be a village where ancient manuscripts, paintings and artificials from Kashmir will be on constant exhibition. The new and old books will be made available to read and contemplate, adding that it will be a village where folk culture will be showcased, besides the author's historians and nature lovers will visit for their solace."