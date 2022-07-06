Bandipora villagers protest against water shortage

He said that the department would always get taxes from them on time but the department had made their lives miserable.

“Even if sometimes the department would release water to us that is not good for consumption,” he said.

A woman protester, Sara Begum said, “No employee of the department pays heed or visits us to redress our grievances. The water pipes are dirty and on various occasions snakes, earthworms, and rats have been found in them."

Sara said the women have to struggle and fetch water from Arin Nallah by walking at least 2 km.

The locals said though there was a water supply in the village, it was not serving any purpose and the water was also unfiltered due to the absence of the filtration plant in the area.