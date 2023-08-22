Bandipora villagers suffer due to poor cellular service

The poor or no mobile network has affected the villagers in various ways. Zameer said their children are unable to access online education and are lagging behind.

Besides this, government schemes or emergency services also remain inaccessible.

"Recently CAPD installed a fingerprint system on stores, we aren't able to even benefit from it," Zameer said.

He said the lack of network was emotionally frustrating too as people employed outside aren't able to call home or see their family and children over a video call.