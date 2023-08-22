Bandipora villagers suffer due to poor cellular service

Bandipora, Aug 22: The Sheikh Muqam villagers in Aloosa tehsil of north Kashmir's Bandipora are facing an ordeal due to the lack of proper cellular connectivity.
They said their repeated pleas to authorities have fallen on deaf ears.
"From 2017, I have been raising the demand everywhere but no one seems to pay any attention," Zameer Hussain, a villager from Sheikh Muqam, which falls in Panchayat Halqa Binlipora-A, said.
There are around 110-120 households that are suffering due to poor mobile networks.
Zameer said even after approaching district administration to the Tehsil office, and cell phone service operators, the issue hasn't been resolved.
The poor or no mobile network has affected the villagers in various ways. Zameer said their children are unable to access online education and are lagging behind.
Besides this, government schemes or emergency services also remain inaccessible.
"Recently CAPD installed a fingerprint system on stores, we aren't able to even benefit from it," Zameer said.
He said the lack of network was emotionally frustrating too as people employed outside aren't able to call home or see their family and children over a video call.
"Everyone is suffering in their own way. Recently a soldier wanted to see his dying father for the last time but due to lack of connectivity it wasn't possible," Zameer said.
He said that both Jio and Airtel services were nearly poor in the area and requested concerned authorities to help redress the long pending grievance.