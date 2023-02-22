‘Bandipora witnesses vibrant winter’

The Authwatto tourist resort on Wednesday witnessed an unusual rush despite heavy Snow accumulation in the area as youth from all across the valley converged at the spot to bid farewell to the winter and feel the natural beauty of the resort. District Administration Bandipora in collaboration with Ali Sports Academy Wednesday organised a first ever grand event at Athwatto, a picturesque valley in Bandipora with an aim to explore the potential of the area for winter tourism and winter sports.

The caravan of hundreds of enthusiastic and adventure loving youth lead by Deputy Commissioner (DC) BANDIPORA, Dr Owais Ahmad were welcomed by soulful Gojri tribal songs sung by local artists.