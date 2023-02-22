‘Bandipora witnesses vibrant winter’

Bandipora, Feb 22: Winters in Bandipora have remained vibrant due to the winter carnival organised by the District Administration. The carnival warmed up the atmosphere and youth were seen actively participating in winter festivals at select unexplored tourist resorts of the district.
The Authwatto tourist resort on Wednesday witnessed an unusual rush despite heavy Snow accumulation in the area as youth from all across the valley converged at the spot to bid farewell to the winter and feel the natural beauty of the resort. District Administration Bandipora in collaboration with Ali Sports Academy Wednesday organised a first ever grand event at Athwatto, a picturesque valley in Bandipora with an aim to explore the potential of the area for winter tourism and winter sports.
The caravan of hundreds of enthusiastic and adventure loving youth lead by Deputy Commissioner (DC) BANDIPORA, Dr Owais Ahmad were welcomed by soulful Gojri tribal songs sung by local artists.
As part of the ongoing Winter Carnival Bandipora, the District Administration organized first of its kind Snow festival at Authwatto village. The festival evoked tremendous response from not only the locals of the area but from adventure lovers from other districts as well.
The locals were jubilant and lauded the District Administration for conducting the first ever winter festival at Authwatto.
“People from other villages would start coming to this place from May when snow melts but this year it is unusual to see huge rush of people in village despite huge snow accumulation,” said Ali Mohammad Khan, a resident.
The festival witnessed range of activities including colorful local Gojri cultural performances, Snow sports activities like Sheen Jung (Snow fight), Snow Kabaddi, Snow Rugby, trekking, camping and photography of the scenic natural beauty covered in white blanket of Snow. The stalls erected by different departments attracted a large gathering of people too.