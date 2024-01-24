Bandipora youth dies 3 months after getting hit by speedy truck

Bandipora, Jan 24: A Bandipora youth succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, 3 months after he was critically injured in an accident in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official said that AshiqHussainRaina, 26, was riding a motorcycle when he collided with a speeding tipper in the Sumbal area of Bandipora district.

He said that Raina was treated at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura for more than a month before he passed away at his home in Gundpora, Bandipora.

A case under relevant sections of law was already filed following the accident.