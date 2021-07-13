Banihal-Baramulla train service to fully resume operations from tomorrow

Srinagar, Jul 13: Railway authorities have decided to fully restore the train service between Banihal and Baramulla from July 14 tomorrow, officials said on Tuesday.
The train service resumed partially on July 1 after seven weeks of suspension when two pairs of trains chugged between Bahinal to Budgam only.
The particular section between Budgam and Baramulla was not restored.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the existing service originating from Banihal (04617 and 04619) will be extended to Baramulla where as the train 04618 will originate from Baramulla at 0800 hours daily.
An extra train 04620 will originate from Baramulla at 1510 hours and will pick up the route of 04622 Budgam at 1615 hours, an official said.
Pertinently, before its partial resuming on July 1, the authorities had suspended the services on May 10 in view of the Covid-19 situation in Kashmir valley.
The suspension was extended from time to time till June 30.