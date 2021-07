Srinagar, July 20: Railway authorities have decided to suspend Banihal-Baramulla train service for two days of Eid-ul-Adha.

“Train services shall remain suspend Baramula to Banihal and vice versa on 21.7.2021 and 22.7.2021,” an official of the Railways was quoted by news agency GNS as saying.

The decision has been taken in view of an expected rush of passengers on Eid which could rise to a possible Covid-19 resurgence and per the guidelines and SOPs issued by the government, the official added.