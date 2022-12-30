Banihal man dies at Kulgam hospital, family alleges negligence

Kulgam, Dec 30: A patient suffering from a kidney ailment from Banihal, who was admitted to district hospital Kulgam, died on Friday morning even as his family alleged medical negligence on part of hospital authorities.
Mohammad Imran Gujjar (22) son of Noor Alam of Tanka Trigam Banihal was admitted to district hospital Kulgam on Thursday died today morning.
News agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that deceased’s brother said that Imran was admitted to DH Kulgam Thursday and was under going treatment. “However, on Thursday evening, when his condition started to deteriorate, we contacted doctors but no one came to see him,” he alleged.
He alleged a doctor who was on duty told them that click photos of tests reports and he will check them.
“Nurses were available but no doctor came to see him all night and he died on today morning,” he alleged.
The family members demanded government must constitute a committee to look into the matter and take action against the doctor who, according to them, didn't even came to see the patient despite repeated requests.
Meanwhile, medical superintendent DH Kulgam Dr Afshana said that they have started investigation in this regard and if anyone is found involved any kind of negligence due action will be taken.