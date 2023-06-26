Banihal police organise programme on drug abuse

Banihal, June 26: Banihal Police under supervision of SDPO Banihal Nisar Khoja in coordination with Beopar Mandal Banihal, NGO Banihal volunteers organised International Day against drug abuses and illicit trafficking at old Bus stand Banihal.
On this occasion SDPO Banihal Nisar Khoja, president Beopar Mandal Banihal and respectables of Banihal spoke against drug abuses and illicit trafficking. The respectable citizens appraised the role of Jammu and Kashmir police in helping public of Banihal in difficult situation.
Latter on SDPO Banihal Nisar Khoja assured the public to work against drug abuses and other crimes strictly with zero tolerance. He requested public to share the information of any crime in society for legal action.