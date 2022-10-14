Banihal Youth Festival-2022 concludes

It added that Maj Gen, Ajay Kumar, GOC, CIF (D) was the chief guest on the occasion where he was welcomed by the local girl students in a traditional way. The festival was themed at promoting the girl child for a prosperous future and showcasing talent of the youth.

The event started with performances of popular singers and folk dancers including model-cum-actress Hunyla Khan, followed by Malkhamb display by the Indian Army, Song by Abid Ali and Dogri, Geetru and Punjabi cultural shows. The event also witnessed mesmerising performance by little school children adding flavour of blissfulness of childhood.