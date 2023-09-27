Bank guard killing case: SIA raids multiple locations in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 27: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday raided multiple locations in south Kashmir in connection with an investigation into the killing of bank guard Sanjay Sharma in February this year.
Quoting a top official, news agency KDC reported that raids are underway at many places in south Kashmir, in case FIR No 14/2023 of killing ATM guard Sanjay Sharma of Pulwama.
The searches are being carried out at various places in Shopian, Pulwama and Anantnag districts of south Kashmir.
These searches are being carried out in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Special Court, the official said, adding that, the case of killing of Sharma was initially investigated by Pulwama Police and subsequently it was transferred to the SIA.