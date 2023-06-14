Bank guard killing: SIA conducts searches in south Kashmir

Srinagar, June 14: The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday launched a second round of search raids in three districts of southern Kashmir, as part of an ongoing investigation into the killing of Bank ATM guard Sanjay Kumar Sharma.
The case, FIR No 14/2023, has been under scrutiny since the incident occurred in February this year when Sharma was shot dead by terrorists while he was heading to a local market.
Following an initial series of raids conducted last month at nine locations, the SIA (K) intensified its efforts in uncovering crucial evidence and identifying potential suspects involved in the crime.
With the assistance of CRPF, the SIA sleuths conducted searches in Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian.