Bank guard shot at and injured in south Kashmir's Pulwama
Srinagar, Mar 10: A bank guard was injured after being fired at by militants in an apparent bid to snatch his weapon at Muran Chowk in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the guard identified as Abdul Hameed Wani of Tahab suffered injuries in right leg in the attack.
While he was hospitalized, the area was cordoned off by police and army to nab the attackers.
There was no immediate word from the police if the rifle of the guard was snatched.