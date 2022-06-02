Bank manager shot dead in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar, June 2: A bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by terrorists in the Arreh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday.
A police official said that Vijay Kumar, a resident of Rajasthan, was on his way to Arrey Mohanpora branch when he was fired upon by terrorists this morning.
"Terrorists fired upon a bank employee (manager) at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in #Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh Rajasthan. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow."
He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he succumbed, reports said.
Soon after the attack, the police and security forces cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.
The attack comes just two days after a school teacher from Samba was shot dead in the district, triggering widespread condemnation and protests.