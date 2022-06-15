Kashmir

Bank manager's killer among two terrorists shot dead in Shopian: police

The encounter, as per police, broke out during the night after police and security forces cordoned off the area following an input about the presence of terrorists.
Bank manager's killer among two terrorists shot dead in Shopian: police
Army men near a gunfight site in south Kashmir.[Image for representational purpose only].Mir Wasim/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, June 15: Police on Wednesday said two LeT terrorists, including the one who shot dead a bank manager, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Kanjiular area of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

"One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district, " IGP Kashmir said in a statement..

"2nd killed #terrorist has been identified as Tufail Ganai. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle and a pistol was recovered from the site of #encounter, ' he added.

The encounter, as per police, broke out during the night after police and security forces cordoned off the area following an input about the presence of terrorists.

Shopian gunfight

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com