Bank manager's killer among two terrorists shot dead in Shopian: police

Srinagar, June 15: Police on Wednesday said two LeT terrorists, including the one who shot dead a bank manager, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Kanjiular area of south Kashmir's Shopian district.
"One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district, " IGP Kashmir said in a statement..
"2nd killed #terrorist has been identified as Tufail Ganai. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle and a pistol was recovered from the site of #encounter, ' he added.
The encounter, as per police, broke out during the night after police and security forces cordoned off the area following an input about the presence of terrorists.