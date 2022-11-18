Banning Pvt tuition by Govt teachers | Lax implementation forces authorities to issue fresh orders every winter

“The High Court in WP (C) No. 10/2021 titled Farooq Ahmed V/s UT of J&K & Ors has also issued the directions that the department of education (school as well as higher education) is directed to implement Rule 10 of the Employees Conduct Rules in letter and spirit and ensure that no member of its teaching faculty engages in private tuition at private coaching/tuition centres without previous sanction of the government,” the circular reads, adding that the Zonal Education Officers at the zonal level and Chief Education Officers at the district level shall be the nodal officers to ensure the implementation of Rule 10 of the Employees Conduct Rules and the instructions issued by the government to give effect to Rule 10 of the Employees Conduct Rules.

In wake of this, the SED has once again impressed upon all the teaching faculty to strictly adhere to the instructions as provided in Rule 10 of the J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971 and Chapter (IV) Section 28 of RTE Act, 2009 and not to indulge in any private trade/practice or private tuitions.