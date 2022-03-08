Bar Association expresses grief over Kawoosa’s demise

Srinagar, Mar 8: The J&K Bar Association Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of senior advocate Javaid Ahmad Kawoosa.
A statement of the Bar Association issued here said that a delegation of the association led its Chairman Nazir Ahmad Ronga and executive members participated in the Nimaz-e-Jinazah of the deceased.
The Bar Association also held a condolence meeting during which rich tributes were paid to the deceased.
The Bar members also visited the residence of the deceased and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family including his father YaseenKawoosa and two sons AreebKawoosa and AtirKawoosa.
A prayer meeting was also held at the District Court in which the demise of JavaidKawoosa was condoled.
The members of the Bar Association also abstained from work on Monday as a mark of respect to the deceased.