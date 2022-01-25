Bar seeks postponement of Prosecuting Officers' exam

Srinagar, Jan 25: In view of spike in COVID-19 cases, J&K High Court Bar Association (HCBA), Srinagar, on Tuesday demanded postponement of Main Exam of prosecuting officers.
A statement of HCBA issued here said that a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Nazir Ahmad Ronga on the agenda relating to postponement of the Mains exams of prosecuting officers scheduled to commence from 31 January.
It said that the postponement was sought that in view of the situation arising out of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. "The HCBA Srinagar has received a number of representations from the aspirants appearing in the this examinations and requested to take off the issue with concerned authorities including J&K PSC for postponement," the statement said. It said that the present situation was neither cordial nor conducive to conduct the Mains exam for the recruitment of officers in view of the community spread of the Omicron variant.